2026 Bridging the Gap Parade & Community Resource Fair

Founded by Bishop Dr. Claude Porter through PLCCA Inc. to bring communities together and support children as they prepare to return to school, the Bridging the Gap Parade & Community Resource Fair has grown into the largest multicultural parade and community event in Chicago’s western suburbs. The event united the villages of Maywood, Bellwood, Broadview, Hillside, Forest Park, Westchester, North Riverside and Melrose Park in a celebration of community, culture and service.

PLCCA President and CEO Claudette P. Harrell and COO Beverly P. Smith continue to carry forward that vision and purpose with this year’s theme, “One Legacy. Many Bridges,” while honoring and celebrating the legacy of Bishop Porter. Chairpersons Judge Gay Chase and Mayor Andre Harvey of Bellwood helped bring that vision to life. As in the past three years, Amazon was the presenting sponsor of this iconic event.

The event was hosted by PLCCA Inc.; School Districts 89, 88 and 209; Proviso Township; the villages of Bellwood, Maywood, Broadview, Melrose Park, Hillside, Forest Park and North Riverside; Fact Finders; Sen. Kimberly A. Lightford; and Commissioner Tara Stamps. Sponsors included Associated Bank, UnitedHealthcare, Sparrow Coffee, U.S. Bank, Central Credit Union of Illinois, SEIU Local 1, Proviso Community Bank and Habilitative Systems Inc.

Beverly P. Smith, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis and Claudette P. Harrell gather during the Bridging the Gap celebration.

Hundreds of families lined the parade route from 25th Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Bellwood to First Avenue and Washington Boulevard, ending at Proviso East High School in Maywood. DJ HUGO H of JAM98 set the mood on the Grand Marshal Float, kicking off the parade with “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now.” Grand marshals Art Norman of NBC 5 Chicago, Rufus Williams of WVON 1690 and Coach Dee Brown, a former professional basketball player, along with junior grand marshals Moni Moni, Payybro and Pee-Wee Third Degree, led off the parade. DJ NEHPETS of

POWER 92 created the party mood on the President’s Float with high-energy music.

It was an amazing day as marching bands, colorful floats and talented dancers filled the streets, waving to spectators and tossing candy to delighted children. The smiles on the faces of the children as the parade passed reflected the joy and excitement shared throughout the day.

Sen Kimberly Lightford greets children during the Bridging the Gap festivities.

The fun did not end when the parade concluded. The Community Resource Fair at Proviso East High School featured more than 90 vendors offering valuable information and services, including housing opportunities, vaccinations, child care resources and much more. The fair opened with a touching tribute to Bishop Porter, as elected officials, family members and friends shared heartfelt testimonies about the profound impact he had on their lives and on the community.

The KIDZ ZONE and YOUTH VILLAGE, sponsored by Sparrow Coffee, Fact Finders Group Inc., Voices of the Missing, ICJIA, REIMAGINE Public Safety Illinois, Kona Ice, Varsity Foam and Chicago Mobile Hoops, offered major attractions, welcoming more than 600 children of all ages. Families enjoyed games, face painting, a mechanical Mario Bros. ride, a foam party and many other activities. Complimentary haircuts and braiding services were provided by Ms. Roberts Academy (braiders), Epic Academy Barber School and McCoy Barber School, a service that was especially appreciated by parents preparing their children for the new school year. DJ SERVE kept the music pumping with a featured performance by iAmDLOW (“Bop King of Chicago”), who had everyone dancing the DLOW Shuffle and shared encouraging words with the youth. Talent show winners Moni Moni and Payybro also showcased their unique styles and talents, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

NBC 5 Chicago’s Art Norman serves as a grand marshal for the Bridging the Gap Parade.

Entertainment at the Community Resource Fair kept the energy high throughout the event. DJ First Lady for JAM98 kept folks dancing with old-school music, line dancing and house music. RICO-Michael Jackson took the stage and brought the crowd to its feet with an electrifying performance.

Ballet Folklorico de Chicago was beautiful as the group performed traditional Mexican dances.

The Community Resource Fair truly offered something for everyone. The Senior Tent was particularly successful, providing games, activities and prizes that kept older adults engaged and entertained throughout the day.

The Chicago Crusader was proud to join NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, WVON 1690, Paramount Media Group, Clear Channel Outdoor, POWER 92 and JAM98 as media sponsors.

Held annually on the second Saturday of September, the Bridging the Gap Parade & Community Resource Fair is an event that should not be missed. It is heartwarming to see so many neighboring communities come together, build connections and demonstrate their shared commitment to supporting young people and strengthening the future of the Proviso Leyden area.