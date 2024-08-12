2025 Cubs Convention to take place January 17-19

The Chicago Cubs are excited to announce Cubs Convention will take place January 17-19, 2025, and Cubs fans can purchase hotel packages starting today, August 7, at noon CT.

Hosted at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, attendees can experience an action-packed three days filled with opportunities to mingle and snag autographs with Cubs players, prospects and icons, listen to exclusive panel conversations, win prizes at Cubs Bingo and more.

Fans interested in attending the 38th Annual Cubs Convention can purchase hotel packages for one or two nights with up to four discounted weekend passes included. Additionally, Cubs Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to book hotel packages before the general public through an exclusive two-hour presale today, August 7, at 10 a.m. CT (subject to availability).

To purchase hotel packages for the 2025 Cubs Convention, please visit www.cubs.com/convention. Additional information including on-sale dates for weekend passes will be announced at a later date. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cubs Charities and its mission to mobilize the power of sport to champion youth, families and communities.