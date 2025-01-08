2024 Indiana graduation rate highest on record

Department of Education reports 90.23% of Indiana students graduating high school

The class of 2024 represents the highest state graduation rate on record, with data showing 90.23% of Indiana students graduating high school. This is up from 88.98% in 2023.

“Over the past year, we have celebrated a number of successes in K-12 education, and there is urgency to continue this positive momentum for Indiana students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

“As a state, we have seen literacy rates increase for the third consecutive year, chronic absenteeism rates declined for the second year in a row, and today, the highest state graduation rate on record. Thanks to the collaboration of educators, families, and ommunities, these represent just a few examples of the improved student outcomes we are seeing across the state,” Jenner said.

A spreadsheet with statewide, corporation- and school-level graduation data is available at www.in.gov/doe/it/data-center-and-reports.

Below are some of the key areas of success from this year’s graduation data:

2024 represents the highest graduation rate since Indiana began publishing data. The state’s second highest graduation rate was in 2014 at 90.06%. Statewide, graduation rates increased for:

• Black students – from 82.43% in 2023 to 83.88% in 2024 (1.45 percentage point increase);

• Hispanic students – from 86.41% in 2023 to 87.83% in 2024 (1.42 percentage point increase);

• White students – from 90.73% in 2023 to 91.89% in 2024 (1.16 percentage point increase);

• English learners – from 87.72% in 2023 to 89.48% in 2024 (1.76 percentage point increase);

• Students in special education – from 83.24% in 2023 to 85.30% in 2024 (2.06 percentage point increase); and

• Students receiving free and reduced-price meals – from 88.74% in 2023 to 91.52% in 2024 (2.78 percentage point increase).

The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 84.92% in 2023 to 87.53% in 2024, which is a 2.61 percentage point improvement. Per Indiana Code (IC) 20-32-4-4.1, to qualify for a waiver, a student will have been unsuccessful in completing post-secondary-readiness competency requirements by the conclusion of his/her senior year. This includes:

• A student who was in the process of completing a competency at one school that was not offered by the school to which the student transferred; and

• A student who has attempted to achieve at least three separate postsecondary-readiness competencies.

Due to differences between federal and state accountability equations and standards, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) also released 2024 federal graduation rates. In 2024, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 88.67%, up from 87.52% in 2023.