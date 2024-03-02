2024 Founders’ Day, C.R.O.E. turns 37

On March 10 community members throughout the city of Chicago, along with visitors from around the country, will gather at C.R.O.E. (Coalition for the Remembrance of Elijah), 2435 W. 71st St., to celebrate Founders’ Day.

Founded in 1987 by Munir Muhammad, Halif Muhammad and Shahid Muslim, C.R.O.E. is an archival library/information center dedicated to preserving the name, ideas, and accomplishments of Nation of Islam leader, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.

The facility houses an extensive collection of radio broadcasts, films, historic speeches, television specials and Muhammad Speaks newspaper periodicals, along with other memorabilia.

C.R.O.E. Media was launched in 1994, in an effort to deliver the information out of the building directly to the world. It was spearheaded by late Co-Founder/Business Manager Munir Muhammad.

C.R.O.E. Media consists of two television shows, Muhammad and Friends, The Munir Muhammad Show and C.R.O.E. Radio, a 24-hour radio station. The three broadcast entities provide a platform for community activists, entrepreneurs, politicians and others to share information unfiltered.

Over the past 37 years, guest speakers at Founders’ Day have included Minister Louis Farrakhan, Shahrazad Ali, Chicago native, actor Harry Lennix and former FBI agent/author Dr. Tyrone Powers from Baltimore, Maryland.

For ticket information, call 773-925-1600 or [email protected],