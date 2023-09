2023 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google

Atlanta Dream

Game 1, Friday, September 15, Gameday 9:30 p.m. ET – Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings at College Park Center, TX, ESPN2

Shootaround From 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET

Post-Shootaround Media Availability (1:00 p.m. ET)

Zoom Link: Game Day

Webinar ID: 988 7828 3874

Monique Billings and Iliana Rupert

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (90 mins before tipoff – 7:57 p.m. E.T.)

Zoom Link: Game Day

Webinar ID: 988 7828 3874

Head Coach Tanisha Wright

Danielle Robinson and AD Durr

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (15 mins after the final buzzer)

Zoom Link: Game Day

Webinar ID: 988 7828 3874

Head Coach Tanisha Wright and two players

Chicago Sky

Game 1, Wednesday, September 13, Game Day vs. Las Vegas at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN

Shootaround from 2:30-3:30 pm ET/11:30-12:30pm PT

T-Mobile Arena

Pre-Shootaround Media Availability (2:15 pm ET/11:15am PT)

https://zoom.us/j/96627547685?pwd=b2ZRd2FNSVRndnM0blVLc0QrZTI0UT09

Sika Koné & Ruthy Hebard

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (8:15 pm ET/5:15pm PT)

https://zoom.us/j/99010717681?pwd=RDRKeExybVNKRzBmYmgvL1A3RmQ3QT09

Interim GM/HC Emre Vatansever, Morgan Bertsch, Courtney Williams

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~approx.12:10 am ET/ 9:10 pm PT)

https://zoom.us/j/97291202296?pwd=VzhoWlpGNkhtamp1UmFZZlRQd3pIdz09

Interim GM/HC Emre Vatansever + 2 players

Connecticut Sun

Game 1, Wednesday, September 13, Game Day vs. Minnesota at 8:00 pm ET, ESPN2

Shootaround From 10:00-11:00 am ET

Mohegan Sun Arena

Post-Shootaround Media Availability (~11am ET)

https://zoom.us/j/91723437704?pwd=eHRLbXhpeUV6ZWFtVnloUWRzVEZsQT09

Passcode: sun2023

DiJonai Carrington and Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~5:55pm-6:15pm ET)

https://zoom.us/j/92092391960?pwd=dmhGc1pBNFB1VWl3aVRhTnVWM09iZz09

Passcode: sun2023

Head Coach Stephanie White

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~10 minutes following the game)

https://zoom.us/j/93762784489?pwd=S3J1VzU2aGNzb0dYaloxVVZRU3NIUT09

Passcode: sun2023

Head Coach Stephanie White and two players (tbd).

Game 2, Sunday, September 17, Game Day vs. Minnesota at 1:00 pm ET, ESPN

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~10:55am-11:15am ET)

https://zoom.us/j/95662491680?pwd=cFUwS3o5Mys0M3pwTzQ5Nmp2ME9KQT09

Passcode: sun2023

Head Coach Stephanie White

Tiffany Hayes and Rebecca Allen

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~10 minutes following the game)

https://zoom.us/j/96170494207?pwd=WTN2cGczNnBydS9mY0I0M2trSjlrUT09

Passcode: sun2023

Head Coach Stephanie White and two players (tbd).

Dallas Wings

Game 1, Friday, September 15, Game Day vs. Atlanta at 9:30 pm ET/8:30 pm CT, ESPN2

Shootaround From 10:00-11:00 am CT

College Park Center

Post-Shootaround Media Availability (~11:00am CT)

Kalani Brown and Awak Kuier

ZOOM LINK

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~6:30pm CT)

Natasha Howard

Head Coach Latricia Trammell

Crystal Dangerfield

ZOOM LINK

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~10:30pm CT)

Head Coach Latrica Trammell and two players

ZOOM LINK

Game 2, Tuesday, September 19, Game Day vs. Atlanta at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, ESPN

Shootaround From 10:00-11:00 am CT

College Park Center

Post-Shootaround Media Availability (~11:00am CT)

Two players TBD

ZOOM LINK

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~6:00pm CT)

Two Players TBD

Head Coach Latricia Trammell

ZOOM LINK

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~10:00pm CT)

Head Coach Latrica Trammell and two players

ZOOM LINK

Las Vegas Aces

Game 1, Wednesday, September 13, Game Day vs. Chicago at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN

Shootaround From 10:00-11:00 am PT

T-Mobile Arena

Post-Shootaround Media Availability (~2 pm ET/11am PT)

https://zoom.us/j/94062858361?pwd=N2ZNV0JSekNuRyt0ZExqS3dzY0lpUT09

Chelsea Gray and Kierstan Bell

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~8 pm ET/5pm PT)

https://zoom.us/j/97461850750?pwd=SGYvUzZwbTE4Y3lhZFcxeDQ4aVpBdz09

Head Coach Becky Hammon

Jackie Young and Alaina Coates

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~12:10 am ET/9:10 pm PT)

https://zoom.us/j/98275701230?pwd=Y20yZm1BVUFzNUUvMHl3RlUvcUxTdz09

Head Coach Becky Hammon and two players

Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx Game 1 Information:

Wednesday, September 13, Game Day vs. Connecticut at 8:00 pm ET, ESPN2

Shootaround From 11:00-12:00 pm ET

Mohegan Sun Arena

Post-Shootaround Media Availability (~12pm ET)

https://zoom.us/j/91723437704?pwd=eHRLbXhpeUV6ZWFtVnloUWRzVEZsQT09

Passcode: sun2023

Tiffany Mitchell and Dorka Juhász

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~6:15pm-6:35pm ET)

https://zoom.us/j/92092391960?pwd=dmhGc1pBNFB1VWl3aVRhTnVWM09iZz09

Passcode: sun2023

Diamond Miller and Bridget Carleton

Head Coach Cheryl Reeve

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~10 minutes following the game)

https://zoom.us/j/93762784489?pwd=S3J1VzU2aGNzb0dYaloxVVZRU3NIUT09

Passcode: sun2023

Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and two players (TBD)

Minnesota Lynx Game 2 Information:

Sunday, September 17, Game Day vs. Connecticut at 1:00 pm ET, ESPN

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~11:15am-11:35am ET)

https://zoom.us/j/95662491680?pwd=cFUwS3o5Mys0M3pwTzQ5Nmp2ME9KQT09

Passcode: sun2023

Napheesa Collier and Rachel Banham

Head Coach Cheryl Reeve

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~10 minutes following the game)

https://zoom.us/j/96170494207?pwd=WTN2cGczNnBydS9mY0I0M2trSjlrUT09

Passcode: sun2023

Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and two players (tbd)

New York Liberty

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 – ROUND 1, GAME 1 – LIBERTY VS. MYSTICS – 7:30 PM ET ON ESPN2

SHOOTAROUND AVAILABLITY: Approx. 11 AM ET

Stefanie Dolson & Marine Johannès

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89836123036?pwd=NkNxbDg1NFpBT1dvN3FmK3BNNUxFZz09



LIBERTY PREGAME AVAILABLITY: Approx. 5:30 PM & 5:40 PM ET

Courtney Vandersloot & Sabrina Ionescu | Head Coach Sandy Brondello

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84951932467?pwd=TU1CVjhvVjB3eXAzYUxyckZVYmhsQT09



LIBERTY POSTGAME AVAILABLITY: Approx. 10 minutes following the game

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81434665076?pwd=YUUrZ2pmQnQ4VVlSQk9nU3A1cGYrdz09

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 – ROUND 1, GAME 2 – LIBERTY VS. MYSTICS – 7 PM ET ON ESPN

LIBERTY SHOOTAROUND AVAILABLITY: Approx. 11 AM ET

Betnijah Laney & Kayla Thornton

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85171923614?pwd=U05OdUx5dzVZeXIwTFp4WTZlVG9JUT09



LIBERTY PREGAME AVAILABLITY: Approx. 5 PM & 5:10 PM ET

Breanna Stewart & Jonquel Jones | Head Coach Sandy Brondello

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82188159052?pwd=RHVyQlNOK1dORElZc1hVNlYrTVMyUT09



LIBERTY POSTGAME AVAILABLITY: Approx. 10 minutes following the game

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83287759672?pwd=YWJMRVk2T3N5eDBrbG9FVzdoT2k2QT09

Washington Mystics

Game 1, Friday, September 15, Game Day vs. New York at 7:30 pm ET, ESPN2

Shootaround From 11:00-12:00 pm ET

Barclay’s Center

Post-Shootaround Media Availability (~12pm ET)

https://zoom.us/j/92427154000?pwd=ZE05QTBsSVN0WWlkUE02T2krd3Bydz09

Meeting ID: 924 2715 4000

Passcode: 281428

Queen Egbo and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Pregame Zoom Media Availability (~6:15pm-6:35pm ET)

https://zoom.us/j/95580161015?pwd=LzR2T2FGZ2ltdUFXSjFTSndyVlZCZz09

Meeting ID: 955 8016 1015

Passcode: 628111

Ariel Atkins and Brittney Sykes

Head Coach Eric Thibault

Postgame Zoom Media Availability (~10 minutes following the game)

https://zoom.us/j/99409712731?pwd=eVlKQ2pCYlpVNXVRMlZYdC82eUdXUT09

Meeting ID: 994 0971 2731

Passcode: 308526

Head Coach Eric Thibault and two players (TBD).