2023 Project H.O.O.D. Thanksgiving food giveaway

We served 5,000 families with Thanksgiving groceries!

Click here to watch the recap featured on ABC 7 News

We wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for the incredible success of the Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. Our second annual “Everybody Eats” event served 5,000 families with Thanksgiving groceries plus more household goods.

This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of our generous donors, dedicated volunteers, and the entire community coming together to make a difference.

Thank You to Our Amazing Donors!

Your generosity made it possible for us to provide not only essential meals but also a sense of hope and unity during the holiday season. We are incredibly grateful for your commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors.

Over 350 volunteers helped make it happen!

A special shout-out goes to our dedicated volunteers who devoted their time and energy to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Your passion and selflessness embody the spirit of Project H.O.O.D., and we appreciate each and every one of you for making a difference in our community.

Looking Forward

As we reflect on the success of the Thanksgiving Food Giveaway, we are inspired to continue our efforts to support and uplift our community. With your ongoing support, we are confident that we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it most. Don’t forget about our $1 million matching gift happening now through December 31st!

Thank you once again for being an integral part of Project H.O.O.D.! Your kindness has created lasting memories and strengthened the bonds within our community.

