2023 Community Cinema

Double Feature this Friday, September 29 @ Hamilton Park Cultural Center (513 W. 72nd St.)

Special Presentation: Young Love @ 4:00 p.m.

Feature Film: 9 Rides @ 6:30 p.m.

2 Episodes of “Young Love”

Episode 1: Self Love (22m)

Episode 2: Just Love (24m)

Friday, September 29, at 4:00 p.m Hamilton Park Cultural Center | Free Screening

Expanding on the groundbreaking Academy Award®-winning short Hair Love, Young Love gives an honest, heartfelt, and comedic glimpse into the lives of African American millennial parents Stephen Love (Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi) and Angela Young (Issa Rae) as they experience the relatable ups and downs of modern life.

In remission following a battle with cancer, Angela struggles to balance her work as a stylist with the demands of parenthood, while Stephen attempts to carve out a career as a musician in an ultra-competitive industry.

Along with their fearless daughter Zuri (Brooke Monroe Conaway), this tight-knit Chicago family juggles careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves.

More information here.

Trailer: Young Love | Official Trailer | Max.

9 Rides

9 RIDES PORTRAYS one eventful New Year’s Eve in the life of a hardworking Uber driver.

Dir. Matthew Cherry • U.S. • 84 min.

Friday, September 29, at 6:30 p.m. | Hamilton Park Cultural Center | Free Screening

Filmed on an iPhone and set entirely inside and around a car, “9 Rides”follows one eventful New Year’s Eve in the life of a hardworking Uber driver.

Over the course of the film’s nine journeys, the driver (Southland’s Dorian Missick) finds that the twists and turns in his personal life echo those of his various passengers, who are seeking the same things from life that he is: love and stability.

MATTHEW CHERRY’S GRANDMOTHER poses with him in a social media post. The Chicago native tweeted, “My Grandmother who passed away a few years back and her West Side Chicago two-flat, which we based the Young-Love’s house on. See you on @StreamOnMax

More information here.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/JSbqZdcvZss.