2023 Chicago Labor Day parade moves to Pullman

The new location will highlight our city’s history as the “Hometown of the American Labor Movement” and offer new activities at Eddie Fest

DATE: Saturday, September 2

PARADE: Step-off at noon from 108th St. & Cottage Grove Ave. to 113th St.

EDDIE FEST: Immediately following parade from 1-6 p.m. at Arcade Park and Pullman (George) Park

The 2023 Chicago Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest is moving to Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood on Saturday, September 2! This year’s parade will be held along Cottage Grove Ave. in Pullman between 108th St. and 113t St. Eddie Fest will immediately follow the parade and be held on the grounds of the Pullman National Historic Park!

Contact Jake Berent ([email protected] / 773-613-4518) to schedule a media preview including on-site interviews and visuals.

Moving from its East Side home for the last nine years, the parade and festival will showcase Pullman and the neighborhood’s historic connection to the Chicago labor movement and the fight for fair wages and working conditions. This year’s festival will feature dozens of floats from unions, businesses, elected officials and other community organizations. The parade ends near the site of Eddie Fest at Arcade and Pullman (George) Parks. Eddie Fest features a live band and DJ, craft & food vendors, a beer garden, bounce houses, activities for children and more! Highlights include a limited amount of free copi burger samples, archery instruction, hands-on train exhibits and more!

The Chicago Federation of Labor is proud to present the parade & festival, along with partnering organizations the Pullman National Historical Park, National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, Historic Pullman Foundation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Labor History Society, Friends of Labor, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and Illinois State Rep. Marcus Evans.

Since 1896, the CFL has fought for economic, social, and racial justice for all working people. The CFL proudly represents 300 unions, who in turn represent approximately 500,000 working people in Chicago and Cook County.