2023 Chicago Bulls Fest a success

Photo credit: NBA

Regarded as the largest interactive basketball experience in Chicago this summer, the Chicago Bulls hosted their 2023 Chicago Bulls Fest, Saturday, August 19 through Sunday, August 20.

The two-day festival was designed to celebrate the sport of basketball, its influence on style, art and culture, and all things Chicago Bulls.

“Bulls Fest showcases [is] what the Bulls stand for off the court — using our global platform to uplift local businesses and their owners,” said the Chicago Bulls, allowing collaboration “with diverse artists from Chicago and around the world and facilitating unique opportunities for our fans to connect with the team.”

The event featured a 3 versus 3 basketball tournament, and a Show Your Skills: Basketball Combine and Slam Dunk and Three Point Contest.

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

A highlight of the weekend’s Bulls Fest was the large-scale 3v3 basketball tournament for players of all skill levels, beginner to elite. There were separate divisions based on players’ ages starting at age eight. The tournament was open to men and women across all brackets.

The 3v3 basketball tournament took place both days of the festival on 35 courts in Lot K on the south side of the United Center. The team that stood out the most was the Illiana Snipers, which finished the 3v3 Basketball Tournament with a 5-1 record and earned the 2023 Bulls Fest Championship through Disqualification [opposing team with players over age].

The Illiana Snipers team featured players Zion Phillips, George Cossey, Jordan Nelson, and Xavier Guerra, led by Head Coach Devin Nelson, and coaches George Cossey and Joseph Phillips.

In addition to playing, fans and spectators witnessed the excitement of Elite and FIBA games on the Center Courts, with bleacher seating available and the Chicago Skyhawks, a national wheelchair basketball association team, playing on court 12.

Winners of each division received special prizes, including a Bulls Fest Championship ring and tickets to a Bulls game with on-court recognition; and $4,000 cash prizes available for men’s and women’s Elite and FIBA divisions. In addition to the cash prize, the men’s FIBA winners advance to the San Juan, Puerto Rico FIBA 3×3 Challenger on October 14 and 15.

SHOW YOUR SKILLS: BASKETBALL COMBINE AND SLAM DUNK AND THREE-POINT CONTESTS

At Center Court, the group featured the Show Your Skills: Dunk and Three-Point Contest. In addition to the Show Your Skills event, the group also featured a Basketball Combine. The new event allowed fans to test their skills in the combine and know how they would stack up against the pros by completing NBA combine drills including wingspan measurement, vertical jump, push-ups, shuttle run, lane agility drill, and 3/4 court sprint.

The Three-Point and Dunk Contest was presented by AT&T. This year’s Dunk Contest judges included Nate Robinson, Eddy Curry, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig and Benny the Bull.