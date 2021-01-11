2021 Gubernatorial Inauguration Ceremony Monday

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita will be sworn into office by the Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush during a small, private ceremony at the Indiana State Museum Monday, January 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

Indiana FFA President Julia Hamblen will serve as the master of ceremonies. Dr. Terry Webster, Sr. will share an opening prayer, followed by the presentation of colors by the Indiana National Guard. Arianna Harris-Kawano and Ty Allen of Hanover College will sing the National Anthem and Back Home Again in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb’s nieces and nephews – Kay Ann Amos, Colton Fisher, Carter Fisher, Catherine Holcomb and Victoria Holcomb – will lead the pledge of allegiance. After the elected officials are sworn in and have given remarks, Rev. Christopher Henry will close the ceremony in prayer.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event is closed to the public, but can be viewed online via a livestream: https://vimeo.com/event/356296

Note to the media: Pool coverage will be provided by Niki Kelly of the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette and distributed via this media distribution system. Pool photographs will be distributed by the Associated Press. Non-members of the AP can contact Darron Cummings at dcummings@ap.org.

Livestream embed code:

The livestream will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Prior to the scheduled start time, the livestream will display the state flag. An on-camera alert will be given two minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The livestream will also be simulcast on Governor Holcomb’s social media pages, found at the following links:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/govholcomb/live

YouTube: https://youtube.com/govholcomb

Logistical questions can be directed to elawson1@gov.in.gov.