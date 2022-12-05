2021 Cook County Tax Rates Released

The Clerk’s Office has completed the calculation of 2021 property tax rates for more than 1,400 taxing agencies in Cook County and released its annual tax rate report Monday.

The Clerk’s Tax Extension Unit is responsible for calculating property tax rates for all local governments in Cook County that authorize the collection of revenue through real estate taxes, according to Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough.

Total Tax Billed Continues to Increase Year Over Year

Once again, the total property tax billed for taxing districts in Cook County continues to steadily increase. Last year the total tax billed was $16.1 billion, this year the total tax billed is over $16.7 billion. This is a nearly 4% increase which is due to several factors such as assessed values, taxing district levies, and the state-issued equalization factor.

Click here to view the full report.