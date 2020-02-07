2020 Census Jobs: Fit Your Schedule

The Census Bureau is hiring up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country.

Temporary positions for the 2020 Census feature flexible hours—a perfect fit if you are looking to earn extra money, even if you already have other commitments.

Anyone age 18 and older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers, and people who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also encouraged to apply. Start Your Application…