2020 A New Year of Clarity

It’s time to celebrate a new year coming in. Boy, did the year go by fast! This goes to show that time waits for no one. It’s a great time to consider making a shift for what’s to come. Most people don’t spend time reflecting on what the outgoing year has provided (i.e., new job, additional degree, business growth, or even new additions to the family). It’s the perfect time to see where in your life you’ve been carrying unnecessary baggage, release it, and create space for what’s desiring to come. Allow new paradigms to form what may.

Ask. So many times, we ask for improvement, but we’re not willing to let it take form if it doesn’t happen the way we planned it to unfold. Create an expectation for what you want your 2020 new year to look like and be willing to do what it takes to make it happen. Otherwise, it’s possible to believe you aren’t serious about your desires.

Willingness. Get in motion and find out what’s necessary for you to have the outcome you envision. If you research what’s required, you’ll subliminally position yourself to make things happen. Begin focusing on that one thing and be willing to be flexible for things to come alive. Don’t ask, and then worry once you start moving toward your goal. Did you know that worry doesn’t cause things to go any faster? It doesn’t add one qubit to the purpose.

Choose one area of focus, your career, personal development, physical wellness, or family. Then, as a whole, determine how a particular achievement will encompass the outcome in 2020. Start imagining yourself in that position if it already exists. Create affirmations to remind you to work toward your goals. Then, find ways to keep the momentum going every day in the same direction. I once learned to take action every day in the direction of my goals, and I would achieve them. It’s true. When you focus on one subject at a time nothing becomes impossible! Everything you do will add value to the overall outcome. So, something’s bound to happen. Will it be what you envisioned? Maybe, or maybe not? However, you’ll never know if you don’t choose to focus on one area at a time.

Be sure to have fun, be in your passion, and let self-expression take place. Be kind to yourself and not judge the outcome. When things appear to be going in a different direction, reassess them instead of feeling like you’re off track. Is it just maybe you didn’t plan for that particular step? Having structure is good, but sometimes we become so structured that we forget who we are? Leave room for your passion, expression, and living life out loud. Being rigid is not what we’ve aimed to be after fighting for others to have their freedom. If so, then we would have forgotten about ourselves.

This is why you must go for the gold in life. Allow your visions and dreams to become a reality through the power of discovery and being part of a team of ambitious women ready to “SOAR OUT LOUD.” Need help directing your focus toward the “Power of One Thing” to soar?

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational activist who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET™ iNSPIRES.com Television Show, and the executive recruiter for SHE WORKS Digital™.