2019 Disney Dreamers Academy alumnus Anthony Juba-Richardson returns for soulful visit

2019 Disney Dreamers Academy alumnus Anthony Juba-Richardson – whose dream is to become a musician – and his family took part in a variety of art, music and culinary experiences as part of the “Celebrate Soulfully” celebration at Disney Springs and then visited “Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” at EPCOT.
Take a look at Anthony’s adventure: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2021/03/disney-dreamers-academy-alumnus-celebrates-soulfully-at-walt-disney-world/
Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.