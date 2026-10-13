2004 Indie drama by Paul E. Eliacin set for a new release

Eliacin is a film director with experience in film, television and commercials. He physically spent more than 30 years as a Teamster on TV sets such as Law and Order SVU & Criminal Intent, New York Undercover and the Sopranos.

On the film side, he participated in various projects, including Boomerang, One Fine Day, Conspiracy Theory, Men in Black and the First Wives Club, as well as a crew member on The Week In Review talk show.

“Up in Harlem,” which is soon to be re-released on multiple streaming platforms, follows a Harlem family, struggling to survive in the ghetto. Fay Mulberry (Milira Jones) is an ambitious teen who is determined to escape the heartbreaking cycle of drugs and violence that has become a scourge on the streets she calls home.

Her hopes of escape depend upon the promise of a college scholarship, but Fay finds her narrow window of opportunity closing fast. A brief romance with a smooth-talking drug dealer (Robert Laney) causes Fay to lose sight of her goals and forces her into a compromising decision she’s not ready to face. Before she knows it, Fay’s dreams are shattered, and when opposing forces meet, it is a regrettable day for all involved.

Special appearances include rap legend Ice-T, Vaughn Harper, Crazy Sam, Caribbean rap sensation Mad Lion.

The film showed what could be one aspect of a Black family living in Harlem in the early aughts. Poverty, lack of ambition among older Black men, drug dealing, nihilistic ideas, domestic violence and, unfortunately, murder are prevalent.

The addition of Ice-T, who has moved eons away from his portrayal in the film as a pimp, was a surprise. He lets out a barrage of expletives against a woman who owes him money. Watching this scene was unsettling. However, at the same time, it brought up memories of a nice, long interview that I had with him after the release of his 2013 documentary highlighting the life of Iceberg Slim titled “Iceberg Slim: Portrait of a Pimp.” He was such a sweet and patient interview subject; which to me is totally opposite of his portrayal in “Up In Harlem.”

Press materials note: The premise of the movie is focused around various African Americans that overcome a myriad of life’s struggles. The movie serves as a lesson for all people in terms of how to combat many of the problems that plague African American Families, women and young men. It lends insight on how one could rise above adversity and achieve all that they aspire to be through determination.

I view the film as much as a testament to how far folks have come in society as an entertainment vehicle.

Eliacin is also recognized for his heroic contributions as a First Responder during the 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts, dedicating long hours at Ground Zero. This left him struggling with a series of illnesses such as chronic rhinosinusitis, an upper respiratory disease, severe disruptive sleep apnea and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Eliacin has had an ambitious career, given his life pattern. Look for more cinema from him as he continues to perfect his craft, a career he says is partly inspired by veteran director Spike Lee.

He is still mentoring, writing and volunteering as an Outreach Coordinator for the homeless and needy, staying true to his belief that success is achieved “with God’s grace.”

Look for “Up In Harlem” on your favorite streaming service.