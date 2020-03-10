‘20 YEARS OF CASH’ INSTANT TICKETS ARE BACK

Illinois Lottery annuity tickets will payout until 2040 for lucky winners

The Illinois Lottery is bringing back its ‘20 Years of Cash’ instant tickets for the first time since 2014, with a top prize in the ticket family of $50,000 per month for the next two decades.

“We’re excited to relaunch one of the Lottery’s favorite games, with this family of ‘20 Years of Cash’ scratch-off tickets,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. “These instant games are among our player favorites and may change the lives of some lucky players for many years to come.”

The ‘20 Years of Cash’ instant ticket family includes five different scratch-offs for $1, $2, $5, $10 and $20. Players have the opportunity to play for the chance to win up to $600,000 a year for 20 years. This family of tickets is now available from all Illinois Lottery retailers across the state. To learn more about ‘20 Years of Cash’ instant tickets, how to play, annual and lump-sum payouts, overall odds, and consolidated odds, please visit the Illinois Lottery website.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.