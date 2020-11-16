2 young girls found alone in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, police say

Chicago police are searching for the parents of two young girls found alone in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The sisters were found in the 1700 block of East 72nd Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The girls have been identified as 5-year-old Kamariya and 1-year-old Chantel. Police describe Kamariya as being 3-feet 6 inches tall and 48 pounds, and Chantel as 2-feet tall and 22 pounds.

Their last name is unknown.

The girls were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation. They are reported to be in good condition.

Police have contacted the Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

This article originally appeared on WGN.