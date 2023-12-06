$2 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Tinley Park

What would you dream of buying if you suddenly had $2 million? One Illinois Lottery player might be checking items off their dream wishlist after winning the $2 million top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at 1st Stop Tobacco, located at 8021 West 183rd Street in Tinley Park.

The lucky player won the $2 million top prize on a $64,000,000 Cash Blast ticket.

This is also a big win for 1st Stop Tobacco in Tinley Park, as the store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $20,000.

So far this year, more than 60 million winning Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets were sold, netting players over $1.3 billion in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers more than 50 different Instant Ticket games at over 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.