$2 Million in recycling grant funding available for businesses, local governments, schools, and nonprofits

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced the availability of $2 million in grant funding for recycling projects on April 15, 2020.

Public and private businesses, local governments, schools, and nonprofit organizations located and doing business in Indiana are eligible to submit proposals for recycling grants ranging from $10,000 up to $500,000. Proposals are accepted through May 29, 2020 at 5 p.m.

“This grant funding supports environmental sustainability by helping organizations promote, create, and develop recycling and waste-reduction efforts, while expanding Indiana’s recycling markets through economic development,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “IDEM and the Recycling Market Development Board are happy to make this opportunity available again in 2020 and hope to award $2 million to organizations across the state.”

Grants are funded through IDEM’s Recycling Market Development Program. Eligible projects must focus on reuse, reduction, and recycling methods of municipal solid waste. A 50 percent match is required.

Proposals should demonstrate an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers and look at where monies can be used most effectively by businesses and communities to increase statewide recycling goals.

Sustainability of the project is key and proposals must show a need, an increase in recyclable material collection and/or consumption, a reduction in municipal solid waste shipped for final disposal, and/or improved partnerships with communities, including economic impacts and increased public awareness of recycling opportunities through tangible outreach and education efforts.

The Recycling Market Development Board will make final funding determinations by the fall of 2020.

To apply, visit IDEM’s website at www.in.gov/idem/recycle/2358.htm. For additional information about the Recycling Market Development Program, call 800-988-7901.

About the Recycling Market Development Program

The Recycling Market Development Program operates under the Recycling Market Development Board as established by IC 4-23-5.5. The grant money for the program comes from the Recycling Promotion and Assistance Fund, an account generated by a per-ton fee on solid waste disposed at Indiana landfills. The fund supports source reduction, reuse, recycling and composting to prevent solid waste from permanent disposal.

About IDEM

IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids citizens, government, businesses and other organizations to protect Hoosiers and the environment.