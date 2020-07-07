16 NBA players test positive for COVID-19

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

With a projected launch date on Friday July 31, the NBA are making sure players are receiving the proper testing and proper medical treatment in preparation of future COVID-19 out- breaks.

But according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY, sixteen of the 302 NBA players who were screened have tested positive for the virus.

Zillgitt said the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association stated in a joint news press release on Friday June 26:

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” said both organizations in a press release.

Zillgitt said the group started mandatory testing for players on Tuesday, and Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento’s Jabari Parker were among the stand out players who’ve tested positive.

“In its 113-page health and safety protocol document, the NBA spelled out specific actions for those who test positive,” said Zillgitt, “including self-isolation, two consecutive negative tests more than 24 hours apart, medical clearance and cardiac screening.”

As of Crusader press time, no new player has tested positive for the virus since Friday June 26.