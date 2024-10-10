14th Annual GIBFF Awards ceremony to honor Black Excellence

Gary, Indiana, is once again set to become a cultural hub for Black cinema as the 14th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) returns from October 10-13, 2024. This year’s festival, taking place at Indiana University Northwest, promises a dynamic mix of over 50 films, including world premieres, documentary screenings, and feature films. The event highlights Black stories from around the globe, and a special emphasis will be placed on local talent, showcasing the creativity and resilience of the Gary community.

The festival also includes a series of exclusive in-person events, such as a Pre-Funk kickoff at Brown Skin Coffee Tea and Wine, a Red Carpet Opening Night, and a highly anticipated Closing Night Awards Ceremony. The ceremony will honor five influential figures with awards that celebrate their unique contributions to film, art, and community service.

The festivities kicked off with Deon Taylor Day on October 8, 2024, which will pay homage to Deon Taylor, a filmmaker and Gary native whose body of work has gained significant acclaim. Taylor has directed and produced numerous films, including “Traffik,” “The Intruder,” and “Black & Blue,” solidifying his reputation as a creative force within the industry.

From October 10, attendees can look forward to a hybrid of virtual and in-person events. Highlights include a red-carpet premiere of “We Strangers,” a locally set film exploring themes of identity and belonging, and “Luther: Never Too Much,” a documentary on Luther Vandross offering a touching tribute to the legendary singer.

The Awards Ceremony on October 13 will celebrate Black brilliance, paying tribute to individuals who have excelled in their careers and made meaningful contributions to the Gary community and beyond.

Fred “The Hammer” Williamson will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Williamson’s career has spanned both the sports and entertainment industries, beginning as a star defensive back in the NFL before transitioning to film. Known for his roles in Blaxploitation classics like “Black Caesar” and “Three the Hard Way,” Williamson has also made his mark as a director and producer, pioneering Black representation in cinema. As one of the few Black actors to take control of his own career through directing and producing, Williamson’s legacy extends beyond his performances to his work behind the camera, making him a significant figure in the fight for diversity in Hollywood.

Dorothy R. Leavell, Editor and Publisher of the Crusader Newspaper Group, will receive the Changemaker Award. A formidable figure in Black journalism, Leavell has dedicated her career to amplifying Black voices and advocating for civil rights. Under her leadership, the Gary and Chicago Crusader newspapers have been steadfast in covering issues affecting Black communities, from local concerns to national events. Her work with the National Newspaper Publishers Association has helped bolster the reach and influence of Black-owned media outlets nationwide, affirming her role as a changemaker who continues to inspire future generations of journalists.

The Impact Award will go to LaTrice L. Edwards, a celebrity makeup artist and philanthropist. Edwards, through her nonprofit organization Triumphant Transitions, Inc., has empowered young people in Gary by providing scholarships and mentorship programs. Her commitment to uplifting the next generation reflects her belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve their dreams, regardless of their background. Edwards’ dual career as a makeup artist and community advocate has allowed her to bridge the worlds of entertainment and social impact, making her a cherished role model in her community.

Receiving the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award is Parris Gill, Sr., an artist whose work confronts issues of racial inequality and social justice. With murals scattered across Gary, Gill’s art serves as a commentary on Black consciousness and the ongoing fight for racial equality. A graduate of Indiana University Northwest, Gill uses his platform to provoke thought and inspire change. His works are more than paintings; they are statements of resistance, celebrating Black culture while calling attention to the need for societal transformation.

The Founders Award for Excellence will be presented to State Representative Dr. Vernon G. Smith, who has served the Gary community for decades. Dr. Smith’s career in public service began on the Gary City Council before he was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 1990. Known for his advocacy in education and youth development, Dr. Smith has founded numerous organizations aimed at supporting young people. His commitment to improving educational opportunities and his efforts to foster civic engagement have earned him respect as a dedicated public servant and a steadfast champion for the people of Gary.

The GIBFF is not just about films; it’s a celebration of the richness of Black culture and a gathering that strengthens community bonds. This year’s festival will continue to explore narratives that resonate with the Black experience, fostering conversations on identity, resilience, and hope. With an array of films, panels, and interactive events, the GIBFF serves as a platform for audiences and artists to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Passes for the festival are available online at garyblackfilmfest.org, with various ticketing options, including access to the Closing Night Awards Gala, which ranges from $25 to $75 and includes a reception. All-Access Passes are also available, granting entry to every event and screening for $100.

The 14th Annual GIBFF stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring influence of Black artists, both local and global. Visit the festival‘s website for more information on the full schedule and to purchase tickets.