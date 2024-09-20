Living Fresh Market in Forest Park closes Mondays, emphasizing faith over profits

Caption: Melody Winston and Dr.

One of the Largest Independently owned Supermarkets in the Nation to Provide Super Deals on Tuesdays

In a sincere alignment with their religious principles of placing faith before profits, the operators of Living Fresh Market, one of the nation’s largest independently owned supermarkets located in this community five miles west of Chicago, announced on September 17 that they are closing the store on Mondays, starting September 16, 2024.

With this announcement, the 71,000-square-foot Living Fresh Market, officially opened in September 2022 by Bill Winston Ministries, follows a path similar to one taken by Chick-fil-A and Service Master, which emphasizes its Christian beliefs and God’s purpose in the marketplace.

“Mondays allow us to dedicate a day in service to God,” said Dr. Bill Winston, founder and senior pastor of the 21,000-member Living Word Christian Center, one of the nation’s largest Christian congregations. “This closure reconciles us to our company’s faith values, synergizes us with our sister companies, and honors our commitment to spiritual alignment.”

Melody Winston, Dr. Winston’s daughter, who serves as senior executive of the supermarket, said Mondays’ closure also benefits employees and customers. When the doors open on Tuesdays, shoppers will receive exclusive deals and fresh fully stocked shelves. Living Fresh will also offer customers a 15 percent discount on all products. The independent grocery retailer said it would also offer special online deals on Mondays for customers who choose home delivery or curbside pickup on Tuesdays.

As for employees, Melody Winston said Monday is a day of rest and occasionally, it will be a time for the staff to get together for training.

“It allows us to gather without distraction,” she said. “Because we are open seven days a week, it is very difficult to get together simultaneously. However, on Mondays, we will not receive any sales, but we will make sure our employees are kept whole with their wages. So, there will be no lost wages.”

The closure comes during a topsy-turvy period in the grocery retail industry, where supermarket closings and mergers are announced daily as the industry grapples with high food prices due to inflation.

“It says we are not relying on the fluctuating economy that we are living in at the moment, which is so volatile,’ Melody Winston said. “Dr. Winston is a renowned faith teacher. We rely on our faith in God, believing he will care for us and ensure we succeed. Hopefully, we can demonstrate to others that we have a belief system to treat people with kindness and respect and to be givers, values we sometimes forget in this fast-paced world.”

She added, “We look forward to welcoming our customers to a rejuvenating shopping experience each week, and we thank them for understanding and being a part of our community.”

For information about Living Fresh Market, visit the company’s website at https://livingfreshmarket.com/.