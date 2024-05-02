2024 DDA ends with stirring sendoff for 100 students

Stars such as “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John, Disney actress Dara Reneé and Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross (“Housewives of Atlanta”) lent their support toward energizing the students’ career aspirations, while also joining them on magical experiences that only happen at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”



The 100 teens at Walt Disney World Resort for Disney Dreamers Academy were treated to a rousing and heartfelt commencement ceremony on Sunday, April 7, creating a magical ending to a week filled with inspiring empowerment sessions, cool career-related opportunities and tons of Disney fun.



Several celebrities, educators, business executives and community leaders were part of the five-day mentoring event, interacting with the students each day in an effort to supercharge their career dreams.



Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) was another celebrity supporting the event onsite.

The night before the commencement event, well-known DJ Big Tigger gave one of the students, Kyla Marie Griffith of Laurelton, NY, who is an aspiring DJ, an unforgettable moment with a private meet and greet and even invited the teen to assist him in deejaying the event’s final party that night.



The party and the mentoring sessions during the week all led up to Sunday’s commencement ceremony, which featured popular Disney entertainment, beloved Disney characters, confetti, music and an emotional class ring ceremony that enlisted hugs and happy tears from students, parents and chaperones.



The 100 students, primarily Black teens and students from underrepresented communities, were selected from thousands of nationwide applicants and, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the event. The impactful program introduced the Disney Dreamers to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.



Students experienced interactive workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduced the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.



The Chicago Crusader covered two students, Arlington Heights’ Kevin Konopacki, and Carmel, Indiana’s Ren Olson. I have written about both in previous columns.



Kevin shared his thoughts for his future as a mechanical engineer and his DDA experience:



“Attending Disney Dreamers Academy was unlike anything I ever experienced! I met so many influential speakers, learned the importance of self-reflection.



“One thing I will always remember from my mentor is to stay curious and keep asking questions. I want to thank Disney for accepting me into DDA and bringing me closer to my dream of becoming an Imagineer. “



Ren talked about his overall experience:



“DDA was an incredible experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The ability to receive special treatment from Disney, as well as hearing from such encouraging people was amazing! The mentors, speakers, representatives, and my new friends were all so inspiring and motivating. Even though DDA was only five days, it’s created a mindset that will last the rest of my life!”



The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams.



In the 17 years since it launched at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Dreamers Academy has now inspired more than 1,600 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.



For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.