Recent News

Crusader Staff Report

Residents of Gary are rallying for cleaner air as the U.S. Steel Gary Works air permit, overseen by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), faces renewal. Advocates urge locals to voice their concerns to both IDEM and U.S. Steel, demanding measures to curb pollution that taints the air and poses health risks.

Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) is spearheading the call for action, inviting residents to participate in a Public Hearing to address the permit renewal and advocate for cleaner air. The goal is to emphasize the importance of clean air for community health, environmental preservation, and economic development.

Residents are encouraged to share personal experiences of how air pollution from the Gary Works steel mill has affected them and their families. The Public Hearing, hosted by IDEM’s Office of Air Quality, is scheduled for April 25, 2024, at 6:00 PM (CDT) at the 21st Century Charter School of Gary’s Gymnasium, located at 556 Washington St, Gary, Indiana 46402.

The public notice period will conclude on April 29, 2024, with IDEM considering all comments received before making a decision on the permit. IDEM will prioritize comments aligned with regulatory frameworks, air quality concerns, and technical considerations outlined in the permitting process (326 IAC 2).

For further information, individuals can reach out to Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) at [email protected].