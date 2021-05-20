Chicago Pre-College Science & Engineering Program to host Black Women Scientist Cooperative

Hosts of BSC Podcast to discuss the Science behind Healthcare

(CHICAGO) – Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) will host a special ZOOM meeting featuring the founders of the Black Scientist Cooperative (“BSC”). The members of the all Black women scientist group Drs. Myla Patterson-Smith, Shuntae Williams, Charletha Irvin Joseph, and Elethia Tillman have partnered to create the Black Scientist Cooperative (“BSC”) Podcast. The HBCU graduates were raised and educated by the Black community and work to leverage their expertise to make science and healthcare information clear and simple for their listeners. The virtual event will be held on Saturday May 29th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The mission of the BSC is to empower the Black community to make informed, science-based decisions on health and wellness. Their Podcast covers a broad range of topics including the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines, the origins of health disparities, and more. They will also be sharing their career trajectory with the student and parent attendees.

Dr. Patterson-Smith holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Science (Cardiovascular Physiology and Cell Signaling) and a MBA in Strategy; Dr. Williams, is a Ph.D. in Biomedical Science (Microbiology and Infectious Disease) and holds an MS in Regulatory Science; Dr. Irvin Joseph is a Ph.D. in Biomedical Science (Microbiology and Genetics) and holds a Master’s in Healthcare Administration; and Dr. Tillman holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Science Cardiovascular Physiology and Cell Signaling) with a certification in medical writing.

“We are fortunate to have these women leaders in the science community connecting to our students,” says Kenneth Hill, CEO of ChiS&E. “It is more important than ever that people of color receive solid, science-based facts in the midst of this pandemic, and I salute them for taking this step to educate the public and specifically our young people.”

WHO: Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering (ChiS&E)

WHAT: Black Women Scientists Collaborative

WHEN: Saturday, May 29th, 10:00 am

WHERE: Via Zoom Meeting

About the Black Scientists Cooperative (BSC)

The mission of BSC is to empower the black community to make informed, science-based decisions on health and wellness. Their BSC Podcast regularly features subject matter experts from around the world to help educate and empower the Black community. Their motto is to “make data simple”! Listen to the Black Scientist Cooperative Podcast via their social media pages on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

About ChiS&E

The mission of the Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) is to increase the number of historically underrepresented African American and Latino students who are motivated and academically prepared to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). ChiS&E provides highly-engaging, age appropriate hands-on science, mathematics, computer science and engineering activities and promotes careers in science and engineering. The program is a partnership between Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Colleges of Education and Engineering. Other partners include the LBJ STEM and Research Center at Texas State University, Riverbend Mathematics Center (South Bend Indiana), and the University of Chicago School of Molecular Engineering. The program includes the following classes: Kindergarten-Little Civil Engineer, First Grade-Little Chemical Engineer, Second Grade-Little Electrical Engineer, Third Grade-Little Mechanical Engineer, Fourth Grade- Little Structural Engineer, Fifth Grade- Geometry, Sixth Grade- Additional topics in Geometry, Seventh Grade- Physics and Mathematics, Eight Grade-Computer Science-Match Program(MIT), Ninth and Tenth Grades- Algebra topics for Calculus, Eleventh Grade-Physics and Eleventh and Twelfth Grade- Topics in Bioengineering and mentorship. In addition to its Saturday programming, ChiS&E provides several summer programs. They include the following: four week summer program for rising 6th 7th and 8th graders at Langton Hughes Elementary School (Mathematics- Algebra, Engineering- Bots, Raspberry Pi-Computer Programming), two week summer program for rising 9th and 10th graders at with a focus on engineering problem solving at the University of Illinois at Urbana and a two week summer program at Notre Dame University that focuses on mathematics and engineering.

The program is free to participants with the only requirement being that a parent must participate with their child.

ChiS&E is a 501©3 tax exempt organization.