“123456” isn’t a lesson plan

Education sector under pressure over weak passwords

As classrooms go digital and administrative systems move online, a new study by NordPass, in collaboration with NordStellar, reveals a worrying truth: many educational institutions are still using shockingly weak passwords to protect sensitive data.



The research uncovered commonly used credentials across schools, universities, and training centers – and the findings don’t make the honor roll. Entries like “123456”, “Edifygroup@1”, and “principal@2021” appeared frequently, showing a widespread reliance on predictable or outdated credentials that are easy for hackers to guess.



“Educational institutions handle vast amounts of personal information – from student records to internal communications – but many are still relying on passwords that would fail even the most basic cybersecurity test. The use of default or recycled credentials leaves the entire system vulnerable to attacks,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of business product at NordPass.



The top 20 not-so-secret passwords in education



The analysis revealed that weak password practices weren’t limited to just a few isolated cases. In fact, the same insecure credentials surfaced repeatedly across different educational institutions and regions. These are not just poor choices – they’re digital red flags that put entire networks at risk. Here are the top 20 not-so-secret passwords used in the education sector:

123456 12345678 Edifygroup@1 gov@2021 B0livarian0 Aicad.12 Vanya@217 P@ssw0rd23@ 1212121212 Abc12345 password Macbook@1 principal@2021 Lobito_Paneka #PiensaSmart 123456789 ric@12345 UNICLA2020 kasaki01 P@ssw0rd



Why education needs to take cybersecurity seriously



Many institutions in the education sector – especially public ones or smaller private schools – face limited budgets and outdated IT systems. However, the cost of a data breach can be far higher, leading to financial loss, reputation damage, and compromised student privacy.



NordPass recommends a few key steps to improve password security:



Stop using institutional or role-specific words in passwords. Phrases like “principal@2021” are easy targets.



in passwords. Phrases like “principal@2021” are easy targets. Educate staff on password hygiene. Cybersecurity awareness training should be part of the onboarding process for educators and administrators alike.



Cybersecurity awareness training should be part of the onboarding process for educators and administrators alike. Use strong, unique passwords and store them in a password manager. This ensures consistency and security across the board.



This ensures consistency and security across the board. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA). An extra layer of login verification helps protect accounts even if passwords are leaked.



“The education industry plays a vital role in shaping the future. It’s time the sector applies the same diligence to digital security as it does to academic excellence,” Arbaciauskas adds.

