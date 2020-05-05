122FW to Perform Air Force Salutes Flyover in Northwest Indiana

The 122nd Fighter Wing will perform their next #AirForceSalutes flyover May 5, 2020 in the skies above northwest Indiana.

The 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct the Air Force Salutes flyover to demonstrate the Air National Guard’s continued readiness while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts.

Air Force Salutes flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as vital training for our pilots.

These flyovers are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions. There is potential for the times to flex based on the training missions, weather and/or airspace availability. A variance of a few minutes either side of the scheduled time may be unavoidable. If there is a weather delay or cancellation an update to the advisory will be provided.

Air Force Salutes Flyover – 5 May 2020 – 4 Ship of A-10 Thunderbolt II Aircraft

All times are subject to change. The flyover will also be visible to areas surrounding the flight path. See map for details.

5:36 p.m. – Lafayette, IN downtown

5:51 p.m. – Gary, IN downtown

5:56 p.m. – Michigan City, IN downtown

6:02 p.m. – South Bend, IN downtown

6:07 p.m. – Plymouth, IN downtown

6:12 p.m. – Warsaw, IN downtown

6:17 p.m. – Columbia City, IN downtown