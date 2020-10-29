Chicago Crusader Endorsements

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT

Joe Biden’s long political career in Washington includes eight years as vice president with Barack Obama, America’s first Black president. His long tie to Black America is not the only reason Biden has earned our endorsement.

The biggest and most important achievement Biden has is his years of political experience as vice president, U.S. senator and chairman of various Congressional committees. He gained wisdom and insight on U.S. foreign policy while forging relationships with world allies.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT

Kamala Harris is described as a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants” when she was nominated as the Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate by Joe Biden. We believe she is just that and so much more as her background as a senator and attorney general has demonstrated.

She became the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Harris serves on several key committees including, most notably, the Judiciary and Budget Committees.

It is time for President Donald Trump to go. His latest and biggest failure is his administration’s poor leadership in stopping and containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately affected Blacks and Latinos more than any ethnic group. Despite the deaths of over 225,000 Americans, there is no federal mandate that requires Americans to wear masks or practice social distancing in public.

However, the real virus lies in the White House. In the past four years, Trump has infected the Oval Office with tremendous instability, distrust and a blatant disregard for rogue cops killing unarmed Black civilians.

Under his administration, racial tensions and divisions in America have deepened as white supremacist groups flourish in cities across the country. The unemployment gap between Blacks and white Americans continued as Trump bragged about giving us crumbs and aimed to cut SNAP benefits while giving rich and affluent whites massive tax breaks.

While Trump and Republicans made failed attempts to repeal Obamacare, Biden has remained a loyal supporter of the Affordable Health Care Act that has helped millions of poor citizens obtain insurance and quality healthcare.

Trump has refused to acknowledge that he was handed a growing economy when President Barack Obama left office. Throughout his term, Trump refused to denounce white supremacy and has the arrogance to claim that he has done more for Blacks than any other president, except Abraham Lincoln.

We’re not buying it, and neither should you.

WILLIE WILSON, U.S. SENATOR

Businessman Willie Wilson is not a politician, but an activist who respects Black Chicago and would represent us well in Washington. In the last decade, he has shown that he has what it takes to be a fine public servant.

In his past campaign bids for president and Chicago mayor, he never took the Black vote for granted. Over the last several years, Wilson has stayed true to his roots, visiting Black churches and giving struggling members money to pay their bills and property taxes. He has been vilified in the press for doing this, but we believe that Wilson’s generosity makes him a perfect candidate for senator.

We have been far too patient in waiting for Senator Dick Durbin to find his way in the Black community. The photo ops and cameo appearances in the Bud Billiken Parade are just not enough to address our struggles and longstanding needs that have been overlooked by the political establishment. We have elected Durbin—a career politician—three times and have nothing to show for it.

The far South Side has been waiting for decades for the $1.2 Red Line Extension project that still needs hundreds of millions in federal funding to complete. We have seen no effort from Durbin in lobbying Congress or raising awareness of this overwhelming need, even when President Obama was in office. Durbin is now part of the political bourgeoisie who have taken the Black vote for granted. It is time for new leadership. Wilson is our choice.

KIM FOXX, COOK COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY

Kim Foxx seeks her second term as Cook County’s top prosecutor. We are pleased with her progress in making the Cook County criminal justice system fairer towards Blacks and minorities. After she was first elected in 2016, Foxx implemented her criminal justice reform plan after inheriting an office that, for decades, disproportionately and negatively affected Blacks in Chicago, known to many as the ìfalse confession capitol of the United States.î

Foxx needs four more years to finish cleaning up the Cook County criminal justice system. When she took office, Cook County’s jail population was among the nation’s highest. Non-violent offenders who could not post bail heavily populate the system. Foxx’s office had 66 wrongful conviction cases that were established by disgraced Sgt. Ronald Watts vacated. Her office has also withdrawn its opposition to appeals from victims of disgraced officer, Reynaldo Guevara who framed at least 51 people for murder, many of them Latinos. Foxx’s office vacated over 1,000 marijuana convictions before marijuana became legal on January 1 this year.

We believe that Foxx needs to improve in addressing wrongful convictions cases that do not make headlines or the evening news. The plight of Roosevelt Myles is an example of an egregious case of injustice that should be addressed.

After a summer of racial protests following police shootings across the country, we stand behind Foxx. We condemn looting, and so does Foxx. Yet, her critics have tried to paint her as a soft prosecutor whose policies promote criminal behavior. We disagree and believe such statements are part of a false campaign to get her opponent, Republican Pat O’Brien, elected.

VOTE NO FOR ILLINOIS FAIR TAX AMENDMENT

Fair has never been fair in Illinois politics. Under the Fair Tax amendment, wealthy Illinois residents, who make over $400,000 a year, will pay a higher income tax. In addition to bringing fairness to the Illinois tax system, Governor J.B. Pritzker promises that the tax amendment will generate $3 billion that will help fund Illinois schools. This is similar to the broken promise made to secure Illinois’ lottery in 1974, which promised the state’s share of lottery revenues would be used to fund the public schools. Although the funds were initially deposited into the state’s general revenue fund, they were later redirected to a Common School Fund in 1985. Still Illinois students have not benefited from the lottery funds. Lottery revenue deposited into the Common School Fund is used to fund the teachers’ pension.

Therefore, we cannot support this amendment with no guarantees of solid oversight of this tax fund.

We strongly believe that after decades of inequality and mismanagement in Springfield, the funds from this tax will not be used for its intended purpose.

OTHER ENDORSEMENTS

The Crusader endorses U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly as she seeks her fifth term in Congress. Ending gun violence, healthcare and community infrastructure are Kelly’s three top priorities as a passionate public servant. They should be. Chicago Heights, Harvey, Calumet City, Hazel Crest, Homewood, and Matteson are among many predominantly Black communities in the district. After nearly eight years, Kelly has remained in touch with the issues facing her district.

In the past two years, Kelly has helped pass legislation to help lower the price of prescription drugs and reduce barriers for seniors and working families to obtain dental care.

In 2019, Kelly helped pass, the Bipartisan Background Checks bill in the House, which closed loopholes that allowed many consumers on the internet and at gun shows to purchase firearms without a background check.

Seeking his 15th term in office, Congressman Bobby Rush renewed his long career with his anti-lynching bill, which was passed by the House in a 410-4 vote. Senators Corey Booker (New Jersey) and Kamala Harris introduced a Senate version of the bill that was unanimously passed last year.

For 120 years, many anti-lynching bills were stalled or blocked, despite numerous efforts from Black political leaders. Known as the Emmett Till Act, the new law adds lynching to the federal list of hate crimes.

Rush’s bill kept a shameful act of America’s ugly past in the spotlight. Although the NAACP said there have been 4,743 recorded lynchings between 1882 and 1968, many Blacks believe the number is a lot higher.

Seeking his 12th term in Congress, the fire is still burning in Congressman Danny K. Davis. He has launched healthcare centers in the district and is a member of several Congressional caucuses, including the Congressional Black Caucus, the Progressive Caucus, the Urban Caucus, the Community Health Center’s Caucus, the Congressional Sugar Caucus, the Congressional Caucus on Black Men and Boys and co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Re-entry.

For decades, Davis has fought for protecting Social Security, maintaining our nation’s gains in civil and human rights, women’s rights, voting rights, protection of the environment, consumer and labor protections, reducing inequality, and ensuring quality, affordable health care for all, while maintaining his longtime focus on issues of job creation, poverty, health care, education, youth and criminal justice reform.

State Representative Mary E. Flowers seeks her 18th term in office. She was elected to the Illinois House in 1985 and championed numerous bills in the Illinois Assembly. Flowers is currently sponsoring a bill that says a hospital or a hospital’s agent may not aggressively pursue debt collection for non-payment of a hospital bill against a patient with an annual household income of $51,000 or less by garnishing wages, seizing monies from tax returns, or pursuing an action that may result in foreclosure on the patient’s home.

Flowers is also sponsoring a bill in the House that would help expectant mothers in public school systems on maternity leave. The bill calculates the paid sick leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Mothers do not have to take the leave immediately after the birth of the child or the adoption or placement of the child, and the days do not have to be taken consecutively.

The school board may not count any day in which school is not in session, including an extended break.