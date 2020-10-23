TV One To Host A Series Of Virtual Town Halls Focused On Social, Economic And Political Issues Impacting Black Women Voters

TV ONE announced the presentation of REPRESENT THE VOTE: OUR VOICE, OUR FUTURE, a three-part series of virtual town halls designed to tackle various social, economic and political issues impacting Black women voters across the U.S. CNN commentator and political analyst Karen Finney will moderate and host the series which debuted on TV One and CLEO TV’s Facebook and YouTube channels Thursday, October 22 at 12 P.M. ET/11C with an encore presentation on Saturday, October 24 at 12 P.M. ET/11C on TV One and CLEO TV.

Karen Finney is a leading democratic strategist and Political Commentator for CNN. She is an independent consultant working with political and corporate clients on crisis communications, branding, public affairs, polling and strategy. Karen was a Senior Advisor to Stacey Abrams’ Gubernatorial campaign, the Democratic National Committee and AL Media in the 2018 election cycle. Finney served as Senior Advisor and Senior Spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“It’s an honor to be a part of TV One’s Represent the Vote: Our Voices Our Future, and to be joined by a group of dynamic, insightful leaders who are drivers of social, cultural and political change,” remarked Karen Finney. “As we lift up and speak to the issue and concerns of Black women and our community, our goal is to provide viewers the information, clarity and inspiration they need to go vote in record breaking numbers.”

A panel of politicians, esteemed experts and thought leaders will examine the most critical issues impacting Black America such as education, voter suppression, healthcare, criminal justice, economic reform and how black women, in particular, can be a part of the political conversation and galvanize their communities in preparation for the 2020 Presidential Election, considered to be one of the most consequential elections in history.

“The current social and political climate demands we support efforts to mobilize the Black vote, especially the power of the black female electorate. It is vital that we utilize our television networks and digital platforms to inform our audience about key ballot issues impacting our community, the core positions and views held by our nation’s leaders and by those seeking to hold elected offices up and down the ballot, and the ability for voters to hold elected official accountable for promises made during this critical election,” noted Michelle Rice, General Manager of TV One and CLEO TV. “The accomplished leaders and social activists participating in the three town hall panels will undoubtedly help viewers be a part of the conversation, be more informed citizens on the key issues in this election cycle and most importantly, to inspire everyone to take the most important action – VOTE!”

An overview of featured episodes of REPRESENT THE VOTE: OUR VOICE, OUR FUTURE are below:

Ep. 1 – The Issues: What’s At Stake for Black Women and Our Families During This Election?

Streaming: Thursday, October 22 at 12 P.M./9C (streaming on TV One and CLEO TV’s Facebook and YouTube channels)

Broadcast: Saturday, October 24 at 12 P.M./11C (broadcast simulcast on TV One and CLEO TV)

Episode Description:

TV One’s REPRESENT THE VOTE: OUR VOICE, OUR FUTURE looks at the power of the Black vote, how Black women are maximizing their collective voices and what’s at stake in the 2020 election. Host Karen Finney and the country’s top thought leaders break down the issues impacting Black America to help ensure voters make informed choices at the ballot box this November.

Featured panelists include Dr. Avis DeWeever, Diversity Consultant and Women’s Empowerment Expert; Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, President & Founding Principal of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions LLC; Lia Epperson, Professor of Law at American University Washington College of Law; and Shermichael Singleton, a writer, commentator, political consultant, and host of Global Perspective on ABC/WJLA in DC.

Ep. 2 – The Intersection of Race and Gender in Politics and the Power of the Black Female Vote

Thursday, October 29 at 12 P.M./9C (Streaming on TV One and CLEO TV’s Facebook and YouTube channels)

Saturday, October 31 at 12 P.M./11C (Broadcast simulcast on TV One and CLEO TV)

Episode Description:

TV One’s REPRESENT THE VOTE OUR VOICE, OUR FUTURE stands at the intersection of Black women and politics. Host Karen Finney brings together some of the country’s top thought leaders as they look beyond the distractions to the real issues that impact Black women, the candidates and the voters.

Featured panelists include Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Social Justice Activist, Educator and Writer; Arisa Hatch, Vice-President & Chief of Campaigns, Color of Change; LaTosha Brown, Activist and Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter;

Tiffany Dena Loftin, NAACP National Director for the Youth & College Division; and Beverly E. Smith, National President & CEO of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Ep. 3 – Post-Election: Where Do We Go From Here?

Friday, November 13 at 12 P.M./9C (Streaming on TV One and CLEO TV’s Facebook and YouTube channels)

Saturday, November 14 at 12 P.M./11C (Broadcast simulcast on TV One and CLEO TV)

Episode Description:

TV One’s REPRESENT THE VOTE: OUR VOICE, OUR FUTURE takes on the results of a monumental 2020 election and asks the question, “Where do we go from here?” Host Karen Finney and an esteemed panel of experts discuss the path forward for the next four years and beyond.