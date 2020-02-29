101 years later, a murdered teenager will get a marker on his grave

“I told them about Eugene Williams and they didn’t know who he was,” Gibson recalled. “That’s when they got involved.”

She wasn’t the only interested donor asking about Williams’ grave.

Days later, the Chicago chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Black fraternity called the cemetery and asked about Williams’ grave. Then came other people who were interested in raising money for Williams’ marker. So did Chicago Attorney Scott Pritz. All of them were strangers before they were brought together by their curiosity and concern about honoring William’s memory on the 100th anniversary of his death.

While Gibson was collecting dona- tions, Omega Psi Phi mounted a fundraising internet campaign that raised the biggest chunk of funds. Altogether the donors raised more than $4,300 for a large ledger that will finally give Williams a name.