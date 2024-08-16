$100,000 winning Powerball ticket bought near Rockford last year remains unclaimed

The Illinois Lottery is seeking the owner of an unclaimed $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was purchased in Loves Park last September.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Road Ranger, located at 7500 East Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park in September 2023.

The Illinois Lottery is keen to unite the winner and their winnings, and is calling on all Powerball players who have visited Loves Park, Ill., to check anywhere they may have tucked away a lottery ticket.

Winners have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize, and this Powerball ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire on September 8.

The ticket in question was for the Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 drawing, and matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball, and was purchased with Power Play, to win the $100,000 prize.

There are currently eight significant Illinois Lottery prizes that are unclaimed, totaling $6.4 million.

A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here. For more information please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Powerball b-roll available for use by the media; download here.

Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.