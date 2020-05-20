1,000+ Show Up for Food Drive in the Southland

Event distributes bags of essential items to those impacted by the economic downturn

With the economic consequences of COVID-19 hitting the Southland area hard, a coalition of politicians and business leaders distributed packages of food and supplies to more than 1,000 individuals and families on Saturday in front of Beggars Pizza, 369 East 147th Street in Harvey, Illinois. For more than two hours, a line of cars passed the distribution area to pick up the giveaway bags. Each bag included a bottle of milk, canned goods, bottles of hand sanitizers and a packet of four masks. Even before the event started, a mile-long line of cars was waiting.

The giveaway was organized by three state elected leaders, Senator Napoleon Harris (D-15), Illinois and Representative Will Davis (D-30) were on hand to offer support to their constituents and oversee the distribution of supplies.

“During this trying time, now more than ever, we need each other,” said Illinois Sen. Napoleon Harris (D- 15). “Let’s be smart and safe. Let’s show our humanity by helping others and realizing that we are ALL IN together.”

“Despite very difficult times, I am proud to support Southland communities, while encouraging families to stay safe and healthy,” said Illinois Rep. Will Davis (D-30)

Illinois Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is an industry trade association that helps members develop people, win work and maintain safety. ABC partnered with House of James, a Harvey non-profit which rescues abandoned and abused children.

Funding for the purchase of the food supplies was provided by a generous gift from Manhattan Mechanical Services, which provides a range of services to its customers, including process piping, structural steel, equipment setting, scaffolding, and insulation for heavy industrial facilities.

“The Illinois construction industry is stepping up to help people and communities through this challenging time,” said Alicia Martin, Executive Director of ABC-Illinois.

“This free event in Harvey is another example of our can-do spirit of service for our communities.

Thank you to Manhattan Mechanical Services for shouldering much of the cost and logistics of this event.

They are an ABC – Illinois member rising to the occasion and make us all proud.”

Other sponsors providing materials or in-kind support included Anderson Legislative Consulting, Ltd., Oberweis Diary, and Beggars Pizza, Marquis Energy and Sprint Electrical Service. Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and recording artist Willie Wilson provided additional masks.