Reedy Press recently announced the release of its new guidebook, “100 Things To Do In Gary And Northwest Indiana Before You Die,” by Joseph S. Pete. The comprehensive list celebrates the top ways to connect with the city and nearby surroundings with exciting and unique adventures.

The sweeping sandhills, expansive beaches, and endless horizon of Lake Michigan draw countless visitors to the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Indiana Dunes State Park, two of the Hoosier State’s top attractions. But there’s more to Gary and Northwest Indiana than just the “salt-free” beaches where many Midwesterners soak in the sun.

“100 Things To Do In Gary And Northwest Indiana Before You Die,” is packed with insider tips for delicious dining, stimulating arts and culture, outdoor adventures, and one-of-a-kind shopping in the Calumet Region.

Tackle the 3-Dune Challenge or try your luck at one of the many casinos. Explore the National Mascot Hall of Fame, and find hidden gems like fine arts galleries and the best farmers markets. Save room for sampling local delicacies like lemon rice soup or lake perch—then wash it all down with the elusive Zombie Dust beer.

Local author Joseph S. Pete takes visitors and locals alike on this detail-rich journey through the region. Let his energized ideas fuel your imagination for your next visit to Northwest Indiana.

“1100 Things To Do In Gary And Northwest Indiana Before You Die,” is available wherever books are sold. The book is part of the “100 Things To Do Before You Die” series, by Joseph S. Pete.