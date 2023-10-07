100 Black Men of Chicago to host 21st Annual College Scholarship Fair

A host of colleges and universities to share information on scholarships, financial aid, campus life and more!

The largest College Scholarship Fair targeting African American and Latino students in the Midwest is back again for its 21st year! The 100 Black Men of Chicago will present its College Scholarship Fair Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Isadore & Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road. Admission is free.

The event is highly anticipated by scholars and their families as thousands of dollars in scholarship monies are awarded by an impressive list of participating colleges and universities. In addition, collegebound students are given insight about campus life and information on curriculum offerings. Other topics covered include financial aid and academic majors.

“Without fail, our annual college scholarship fair continues to draw hundreds of Chicago area collegebound students in search of information and resources,” said Charles Walton, Executive Director of 100 Black Men Chicago. “Not only is it an honor to deliver this guidance but our duty to present opportunities that help ensure their success.”

Plan now to represent your institution and provide high school students from Chicago and its neighboring communities insight to campus life and curriculum offerings. Come prepared to discuss financial aid, scholarships, academic specializations, as well as on the spot offers as you proudly represent one of the country’s more prominent institutions for higher learning.

Vendor opportunities are still available, and online registration is encouraged for attendees.