10 new affordable homes coming to Roseland

A major step toward revitalizing Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood took place on Friday, August 1, as the Hope Center Foundation and the Cook County Land Bank Authority broke ground on 10 new affordable homes as part of the citywide Reclaiming Chicago initiative. The event marked a continuation of the groups’ efforts to increase homeownership and stabilize historically disinvested Black communities on the South Side.

The groundbreaking took place at 122 E. 118th Street, near the site where 11 new homes have already been built and sold. The new development will be constructed within the same six-block area, a strategic concentration designed to maximize impact by promoting safety, neighborhood stability, and wealth-building opportunities for local families.

The project is part of the broader Reclaiming Chicago initiative, an ambitious effort led by the civic coalition United Power for Action and Justice to construct 2,000 affordable homes across Chicago—1,000 on the South Side and 1,000 on the West Side. The Hope Center Foundation and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI) are co-developers on the project and active members of the coalition. The homes in Roseland represent the second phase of the campaign, which to date has completed 59 homes. This new phase includes a total of 71 homes in Roseland, Back of the Yards, and North Lawndale.

The 10 new homes in Roseland will each span 1,600 square feet and include three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and parking. Each home is priced at $230,000 and will include $50,000 in down payment assistance to make them accessible to first-time homebuyers. The homes are being built by Toro Construction Group and are expected to be completed by January 2026.

The Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA), which is providing the vacant land for construction, has played a critical role in reclaiming abandoned properties and returning them to productive use. Of the 50 new homes planned by the Hope Center Foundation in Roseland, 44 will be built on land acquired through CCLBA.

The Land Bank was created by the Cook County Board of Commissioners in 2013 in response to the fallout of the mortgage crisis. Its mission is to acquire tax-delinquent and vacant properties and sell them to qualified, community-based developers at below-market rates. The goal is to stimulate economic growth, keep jobs and wealth in local neighborhoods, and empower communities to redevelop themselves from within.

The Hope Center Foundation, founded and led by Reverend James T. Meeks, focuses on revitalizing Chicago’s Far South Side through housing, workforce development, and economic empowerment. The Foundation’s place-based housing strategy in Roseland reflects a long-term commitment to rebuilding not only homes, but the community infrastructure that supports Black homeownership and intergenerational wealth.

Also in attendance at the groundbreaking were key project leaders, including Shenita Muse, Executive Director of the Hope Center Foundation; Jessica Caffrey, Executive Director of the Cook County Land Bank Authority; David Doig, President of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives; and Doris Key, a future homeowner.

The homes are being developed across the street from a previously completed Hope Center Foundation property, which was made available for tours following the ceremony. Community members and officials joined together for a ceremonial “shovel and dirt” photo opportunity and shared their vision for restoring equity and investment in the Roseland neighborhood.

The Hope Center Foundation, CCLBA, and their development partners believe the project represents not just new housing, but a transformative step in bringing hope, dignity, and opportunity to a community long denied equitable investment.