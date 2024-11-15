$10 Million payday for Illinois Lottery scratch-off player

An Illinois Lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after cashing in a life-changing $10 million windfall.

The lucky winner recently took home the second of three top prizes for the $10 Million scratch-off game.

The top-prize-winning ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco in Countryside, at 5545 South Brainard Avenue.

The Illinois Lottery’s $10 Million game has three $10,000,000 top prizes, leaving one still up for grabs. In addition, this game has 15 prizes of $1 million and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket currently available in Illinois.

The first $10 Million Instant Ticket top prize was won in May 2024 by a player who purchased the ticket in Alton.

This is the 48th Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on a scratch-off ticket this year.

For selling the winning ticket, Jewel-Osco in Countryside will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $100,000.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

Instant Tickets b-roll made by Illinois Lottery available for use by the media; download here.

Don’t overdo it and keep track of how much time you spend playing the Lottery. When gambling is no longer fun – take a break! For more information, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

###

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.