The Crusader Newspaper Group
$1 MILLION WINNING SCRATCH-OFF LOTTERY TICKET SOLD IN AURORA

A $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket couldn’t have come at a better time for an Illinois woman, who has requested to stay anonymous.

“I’m in my sixties,” explained the grateful winner. “This win came at a great time. I just retired last year – and this will help my retirement be that much more comfortable.”

The $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Thorntons at 2800 Ogden Ave. in Aurora.

The winning ticket is from Illinois Lottery’s first-ever $50 scratch-off, $10 Million, which launched in December 2023.

“I usually stick to what I know – like the $5-$10 Instant Tickets,” shared the winner. “But when one of my $10 scratch-off tickets won $100, I decided to try out this new $50 scratch-off ticket. I couldn’t believe I won $1 million – I had to scan the ticket twice to make sure.”

This is the fifth $1 million prize winner on the $10 Million Instant Ticket.

The game includes three $10 million top prizes, 15 prizes of $1 million, and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket currently available in Illinois. 

For selling the winning ticket, Thorntons in Aurora will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

So far this year, more than 19.5 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $486 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

Instant Tickets b-roll available for download here.

Playing the lottery should be a fun form of entertainment. Please remember to set a limit and stick to it. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

###

About the Illinois Lottery
The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

