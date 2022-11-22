$1 Million winning Powerball ticket sold in Tinley Park

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Tinley Park for Saturday night’s drawing, you may want to check it right away – that’s because you might be a newly-minted millionaire!

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, located at 7601 W. 159th St. in Tinley Park, and matched all five numbers to win the $1 million prize for the Saturday, November 19 drawing. The winning numbers were: 7-28-62-63-64.

The lucky winner is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more playing Powerball so far this year.

DATE PRIZE AMOUNT WINNING RETAILER LOCATION 2/12/22 $2 Million Country Market 619 N. 3rd St. Girard, IL 4/16/22 $1 Million Circle K 291 Main St. Marseilles, IL 6/13/22 $1 Million Illinois Lottery Website 6/29/22 $1 Million Illinois Lottery Website 10/10/22 $1 Million K N R Candy 15 River Oaks Dr. Calumet City, IL 10/27/22 $1 Million Riverside Mobile 503 N. Main St. Sycamore, IL 11/19/22 $1 Million 7-Eleven 7601 W. 159th St. Tinley Park, IL

This is also a win for 7-Eleven for selling the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. For the convenience store, that means a bonus of $10,000.

In total, more than 17,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $1.2 million in prizes were won in Saturday evening’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, November 23, with a jackpot of $30 million on offer.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that Powerball is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. For more information on how to play Lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

