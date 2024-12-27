$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Melrose Park grocery store

Amid the Mega Millions mania, an Illinois Lottery player swooped in and took home a $1 million Powerball prize.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Saturday, December 21 drawing at a Jewel-Osco in Melrose Park, located at 800 North Avenue.

The lucky player matched all five numbers, 1-12-17-21-58, to score the $1 million prize.

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco in Melrose Park will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $10,000.



Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.



Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Power Play feature for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are conducted Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 9:59 PM CT. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is now an estimated $145 million.

Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.