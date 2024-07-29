$1 Million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Rockford

Photo courtesy: A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Casey’s in Rockford, located at 5965 Columbia Parkway. (Google Maps)

An Illinois Lottery player became a millionaire over the weekend, after purchasing a $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket in Rockford.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Friday, July 26 drawing at Casey’s, located at 5965 Columbia Parkway in Rockford.

The lucky player’s ticket matched all five numbers in the July 26 drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 2-14-33-58-65.

This is also a big win for Casey’s in Rockford, as they’ll receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

Two other players also won prizes of $1 million in the July 26 Mega Millions drawing, with winners in California and New Jersey.

Over 23,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players for the January 26 Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, July 30 at 10:00 p.m. (CT). The jackpot is at an estimated $331 million.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Mega Millions b-roll available for download here.

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

