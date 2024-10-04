$1 Million Powerball Prize won by online Illinois Lottery player

An Illinois Lottery player is pocketing some big bucks after winning $1 million with Powerball, playing on their Illinois Lottery app.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased online for the Wednesday, October 2 drawing and matched all five numbers in the drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 1-2-21-37-43.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

While nobody hit the $274 million jackpot, another player in Indiana also matched five out of five numbers, winning $1 million as well.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, October 5 with an estimated jackpot of $295 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are conducted Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 9:59 PM CT.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

###

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.