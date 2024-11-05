$1 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket claimed by Illinois woman who bought the ticket while picking up groceries

An Illinois Lottery player picked up everything on her list while at the grocery store – plus one thing not on her list: a $1 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The jackpot-winning ticket was purchased for the Sunday, October 20 evening drawing at Jewel-Osco at 153 Schiller Street in Elmhurst.

“While on my way to visit my Aunt, I made a quick stop at Jewel to pick up a few groceries, and before heading out the door, I grabbed a quick pick Lucky Day Lotto ticket,” explained the lucky winner, who has requested to remain anonymous. “I actually put the ticket in my purse and forgot all about it.”

The lucky player matched all five numbers in the Sunday evening drawing to score the $1 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-24-25-28.

The Lucky Day Lotto winner recalls the moment she discovered she had a winning ticket. “A couple days after the drawing, I saw the ticket in my purse and opened my lottery app to scan my ticket and check if it was a winner. I immediately saw “$1,000,000” on the screen and I was in total shock. I scanned the ticket one more time to double-check, and when it showed “$1,000,000” again, I instantly started crying. I thought, ‘This is unbelievable.’”

This is the ninth Illinois Lottery player this year to win $1 million dollars or more with Lucky Day Lotto.

“What I’m most excited about is being able to afford annual trips to my favorite place in the whole world: Ireland,” shared the winner. “The landscape is stunning and I’m thrilled that I can now look forward to these trips every year.”



Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.



Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.