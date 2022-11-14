$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot won in Joiet

The owner and employees at a BP gas station in Joliet are all waiting in anticipation to find out which one of their regular customers snagged a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth a cool million dollars.

Jefferson BP, located at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, sold the winning ticket for the Friday, November 11 evening drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers, 9-14-19-23-44, to win the $1 million jackpot.

This lucky player is now the eighth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.

“My staff and I are elated that our store played a small role in making someone’s lottery dream come true,” said Khurram Ghani, Owner of Jefferson BP.

“We have no clue who the winner is, but our gut feeling is that it’s a local customer from the Joliet area – or at least we hope that it is so that we can all celebrate this unbelievable moment together,” exclaimed Ghani.

Retailers who sell winning tickets also have another reason to celebrate, as these wins bring their business a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For Jefferson BP, that means a bonus of $10,000.

Ghani says the bonus couldn’t have come at a better time. “The holidays are just around the corner so I plan to use a portion of the money to take care of my dedicated and hard working employees – then the rest will be reinvested in the business.”

In total, more than 41,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $1.2 million in prizes were won in Friday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit illinoisLottery.com.