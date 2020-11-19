$1 Million Illinois Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

Winning Berwyn player must claim by November 20

The Illinois Lottery is calling all Lucky Day Lotto players to check behind their sofas, inside their junk drawers or wherever they could have misplaced a winning lottery ticket — as it could be worth a million dollars.

Nearly one year ago, a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Berwyn Fruit Market located at 3811 S Harlem Ave. The ticket matched all five numbers – 03 – 14 – 19 – 30 – 32 – to win $1.05 million during the midday drawing on Nov. 20, 2019.

The lucky holder of that ticket has yet to come forward and has until Friday, Nov. 20 to claim the million-dollar prize.

“We strongly encourage all of our players to check and double-check their tickets,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. “We’d like to be able to connect the winner with their prize.”

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim prizes. The Illinois Lottery advises lucky winners to sign the backs of their tickets and keep them safe until they are able to claim their prizes.

Winning a large lottery prize can be an exciting and life-changing experience. The Illinois Lottery Winners’ Handbook, found on the Illinois Lottery website, provides helpful information regarding the claims process and how to manage winnings.

For more information about the Illinois Lottery, please visit illinoislottery.com.