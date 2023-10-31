1-800-TruckWreck spreads holiday cheer by giving away groceries & 1,200 coats

1-800-TruckWreck partners up with local organizations to support the community before the winter season begins in Chicago

‘Tis the season to give back! 1-800-TruckWreck is spreading warmth and charity this holiday season by giving away groceries and coats during the first weekend in November. Both giveaways continue the work 1-800-TruckWreck has been doing to support the local community. Since opening its first Chicago location in January 2023, 1-800-TruckWreck has provided school supplies, scholarships, funding, and more.

The first event will be a Great Grocery Giveaway held on Thursday, November 2, at a South Side Jewel-Osco, in partnership with iHeart Radio’s V103, where 1-800-TruckWreck will give away more than $10,000 in groceries. From 2 to 4 p.m., 1-800-TruckWreck will be giving the first 103 people in line a $100 gift card. V103’s Joe Soto will also be broadcasting live on-site. The location for the giveaway will be shared at 12 p.m. on the day of the event.

Later in the week, 1-800-TruckWreck will be teaming up with St. Sabina Catholic Church (1210 West 78th Place, Chicago 60620) on Saturday, November 4,for a Coat Giveaway community event in partnership with WGCI-FM from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1-800-TruckWreck will be giving away 1,200 coats to children and adults. iHeart Radio’s Tone Kapone and Amy Witherite will host the event with music, community engagement, and more! All ages are welcome. The event is free and open to the public. Coats will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The holidays are a wonderful time of year to gather and spend time with the ones you love, but they can also be difficult financially,” says Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck. “We hope that through offering support to local families by providing free groceries and warm coats, we can kickstart their holiday season on a positive note so they can enjoy the season the way it’s meant to be celebrated.”

St. Sabina is known for its social outreach in the Auburn Gresham and Englewood communities. During the fall and winter months, there is a great need for coats and food. Now with the migrant crisis, the need has increased, and people are coming in every day. The organization tries to regularly have items available to help residents.

“Partnering with Witherite Law Group is a model of how corporate America can help make a difference in the lives of people struggling,” said Rev. Michael L. Pfleger, pastor of Saint Sabina. “Their partnership allows us to help even more people stay warm. We are grateful to have Witherite as a friend and partner in serving the people.”

1-800-TruckWreck has given away over $200,000 this year in the form of scholarships, school supplies, and more by partnering with organizations in the local Chicago community, such as the Chicago Urban League, North Lawndale Employment Network, iHeart Radio’s Peace in the Streets Campaign, and St. Sabina, among others. Most recently, 1-800-TruckWreck partnered with Girls Inc. over the summer to provide care packages to young women heading to college, supply feminine hygiene products for the organization’s Period Poverty program, and develop several professional development and college success workshop series for girls in the program and a part of the Girls Inc. staff. The work will continue in 2024 as 1-800-TruckWreck plans partnerships with Chicago Urban League, Chicago Survivors, and more.

ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK

1-800-TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm’s attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.