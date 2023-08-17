1-800-TruckWreck and 107.5 WGCI celebrate back to school with final ‘Peace in the Streets’ summer block party on August 19th

Celebrate back to school with 1-800-TruckWreck and 107.5 WGCI at the “Peace In The Streets” Summer Block Party and Community Resource Fair! The event will take place Saturday, August 19, from Noon to 3 p.m. at St. Sabina Catholic Church (1210 West 78th Place, Chicago, IL 60620) in Auburn Gresham, featuring a DJ, bounce houses, free food, giveaways and more!

“We’re wrapping up the ‘Peace In The Streets’ summer events with a back-to-school celebration to get everyone excited for the upcoming academic year,” shares Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck. “Together with iHeartMedia Chicago, it has been a privilege to take part in these events for our first summer in Chicago. As a final thank you and to show our support to students, we’re giving away school supplies, so we encourage everyone to come out on the 19th!”

1-800-TruckWreck will be giving away 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies, such as pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, and more. The supplies help relieve some of the financial burdens a new school year puts on families in underserved communities and sets the students up for a successful academic year.

“When you have a great partnership, like what we have between 107.5 WGCI, Witherite Law Group, and Saint Sabina, it enables you to bless communities and create events that allow our children to be children—to laugh, run, play, and enjoy their lives, ” said Rev. Michael L. Pfleger, Pastor of Saint Sabina. “I am grateful for these partners reaching out to Saint Sabina to help us bless our community.”

Entertainment for the weekend’s festivities will be provided by the 107.5 WGCI team, featuring Tone Kapone, who will be broadcasting live. Karaoke will be provided by We’re Brothers Karaoke and available for event attendees. The event will also feature FREE food and kid-friendly activities, including bounce houses, yard games, and giveaways. Local organizations and businesses will be sharing a wealth of resources and information on upcoming programming as well as providing activities and services.

Participating vendors include Expressive Art Services, Chicago Survivors, Girls Inc. of Chicago, North Lawndale Employment Network, and Community Safety Coordination Center. All of the food and activities available throughout the event are completely FREE and available to the public.

“107.5 WGCI has long been the voice of Chicago’s Hip-Hop community,” said Derrick Brown, iHeartMedia Chicago’s Vice President of Programming. “We are thrilled to have Tone Kapone broadcast live from our ‘Peace In The Streets’ event at St. Sabina. Thanks to Amy Witherite and our community partners we are able to capture the excitement live as we help get our kids set for a safe and successful school year.”

Created in 2017 by iHeart Media Chicago and 107.5 WGCI, “Peace In The Streets” was established to inspire peace in underserved communities throughout Chicago and show neighbors that they have the support of their local broadcast stations and businesses. For more information on the upcoming Peace in the Streets event, please visit: https://wgci.iheart.com/calendar/content/2023-08-19-wgci-1-800-truck-wreck-peace-in-the-streets-back-to-school-aug-19th.

ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK

1-800-TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm’s attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO

iHeartMedia Chicago owns and operates WLIT-FM, WCHI-FM, WKSC-FM, WVAZ-FM, WGCI-FM, WGRB-AM and WMFN-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.