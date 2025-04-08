$1.4 million Jackpot won online with newest Illinois Lottery Fastplay Game

An Illinois iLottery player has hit the jackpot, winning $1,432,831 with Cash Castle, the newest Illinois Lottery FastPlay game.

This is the highest jackpot won to-date with Cash Castle, which only launched on Feb. 27, 2025.

Cash Castle is a $30 progressive FastPlay game. The jackpot begins at $100,000, which is the highest starting jackpot of any Illinois Lottery FastPlay game, and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

Since its launch five weeks ago, a $462,883 jackpot was won in early March, and three other players have won $10,000 each.

You could be next! FastPlay is a quick and easy draw game that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently over 25 FastPlay games offered at various price points and play styles.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

FastPlay b-roll, produced by the Illinois Lottery, is available for the media; download here.

Playing the lottery should be a fun form of entertainment. Please remember to set a limit and stick to it. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.