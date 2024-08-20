$1.3 Million Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot won at grocery store in Chicago’s Southwest Side

A $1.3 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was recently purchased at Shop & Save Market, located at 5829 S. Archer Ave. in Chicago. (Google Maps)

An Illinois Lottery player hit it big over the weekend, after winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot and scooping up a cool $1.3 million.

The ticket was purchased for the Saturday, August 17 midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing at Shop & Save Market, located at 5829 South Archer Avenue on Chicago’s southwest side, just north of Midway airport.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all five numbers in the Saturday midday drawing to score the $1.3 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 10-11-19-33-35.

Over 35,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Saturday, Aug. 17 midday drawing.

This is the sixth Illinois Lottery player this year to win $1 million or more with Lucky Day Lotto.

This is also a big win for Shop & Save Market, as the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket, or $13,000.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lucky Day Lotto b-roll available for use by the media; download here.

And please remember, Lucky Day Lotto is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. To learn more, visit the responsible gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.

