Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

$1.174 BILLION UP FOR GRABS WITH POWERBALL, MEGA MILLIONS AND LOTTO

If you’re looking to strike it rich – the Illinois Lottery has a few life-changing jackpots up for grabs tonight and tomorrow, with a combined prize total of $1.174 million.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has ballooned to an eye-watering $675 million –  the ninth largest in the game’s history, while the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to a mouth-watering $480 million for tomorrow night’s drawing – the second largest jackpot of 2023.

Also for tonight’s draw, the Lotto jackpot is now at a whopping $19.1 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years. 

On Saturday, a lucky Illinois Lottery player became a newly-minted millionaire after matching all five Powerball numbers to win $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at Fas Mart, located at 15766 Manchester Rd. in South Beloit, IL. The winning numbers in the Saturday, July 8 draw were: 7-23-24-32-43.

So far this year, six Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions or Powerball games.

Anyone could be next – all you need is a ticket to dream! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, July 10, and the Mega Millions drawing is tomorrow night, July 11 at 9:59 p.m. (CT). 

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is at $19.1 million for the next drawing tonight, Monday, July10.

###

About the Illinois Lottery:
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top